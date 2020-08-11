NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Donelson on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting took place in the 3200 block of Trails End Lane around 4 p.m.
A police spokesman said two people entered a home and at least one of them was shot. Police confirmed one person died after being shot.
There are no indications that police are searching the area for a suspect at this time.
News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates on air and online.
