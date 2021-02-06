MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department investigates a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at a duplex on Ewing Blvd. near West Street shortly after 3 a.m. Police said there were at least two dozen guests at the party.
Police said the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police added two other people, who attended the party, showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries from the shooting.
The investigation is on-going, and no suspect information is available by police.
