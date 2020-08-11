PD: 1 charged in accidental shooting of 17-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville man was charged with the shooting death of a 17-year-old earlier this year. 

Dominic Miceli, 22, was charged with reckless homicide after the shooting of Justin Neves on April 10. 

Police said the arrest of Miceli comes after "Neves was accidentally killed by Miceli who was recklessly handling a firearm in the presence of Neves."

"These cases allow time for a full forensic medical exam to be completed and reviewed to verify or disprove the suspect’s version of events," police said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Miceli was cooperative with investigators.

"There is no danger to the public," police said. 

Miceli is being held in a $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. 

 

