NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Antiques Roadshow, PBS’ most-watched ongoing series, will being its 2020 production tour to Nashville as part of the series’ 25th season.
The show will be in Nashville on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
“Holding events at these locations allows our cameras to film appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right, adding an exciting depth to our show,” said Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko in a news release. “I can’t wait to see what treasures we uncover in Nashville. And stay tuned, we’ll be revealing the historic location we’ve selected very soon!”
From each of the 2020 events, three episodes of Roadshow per city will be created for inclusion in the 17-time Emmy Award nominated production’s 25th broadcast season to air in 2021. Produced by WGBH Boston, Antique Roadshows is seen by up to 8 million viewers each week. Antique Roadshow airs on Mondays at 7 p.m. on WNPT (Channel 8).
Admission to Antique Roadshow is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2020 Tour ticket entry process opens Tuesday, Nov. 12. To enter the random drawing for free tickets to a 2020 Roadshow event and to see complete entry rules, click here. You can also call 888-762-3749 for information. The deadline for entries is Monday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 11:59 PT.
New this year, a small number of tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram and Twitter. Social media entries will be accepted for one month, with a deadline of December 11, 2019 at 11:59pm PT. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2020 Tour Complete Rules page.
At each appraisal event, around 3,000 ticketed guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.
Antiques Roadshow’s 2020 Production Tour includes:
- April 28: Williamsburg, VA
- May 12: Nashville, TN
- May 25: Boston, MA
- June 9: Estes Park, CO
- June 16: Santa Fe, NM
