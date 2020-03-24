MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) — Pet Adoption & Welfare Services (PAWS) of Rutherford County announced Tuesday it is altering its service because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PAWS will remain open, but only eight guests are allows in the facility at one time.
“PAWS respectfully requests patience from our visitors as we move as quickly as possible to cycle everyone in and out the building,” said Director Michael Gregory in a press release.
Adoptions are available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 12-4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to keep six feet of space between themselves and staff.
Gregory added that Animal Control will only be responding to high priority calls for the time being.
PAWS will continue to post updates on their Facebook page.
For any questions, the shelter asks you call them at 615-898-7740. Available adoptions can be viewed here.
