NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The multi-Grammy award winning Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle has set a Valentine's Day, 2020 date to perform at the Schermerhorn with the Nashville Symphony.
For over 50 years, LaBell has wowed audiences around the globe, and is once again returning to Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Hall for a very special evening.
The concert starts at 8:00pm on Friday, February 14, 2020.
The Symphony is making tickets available now to current season ticket holders, monetary donors of $500 or more, groups that plan to purchase 12 or more tickets, and new season ticket subscribers.
Single tickets will go on sale to the public at 10:00am, July 19th.
