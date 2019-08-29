Patients with incurable disease claim doctor offered cure, took their money and closed office

Five people who all were either patients or consulted with a west Nashville doctor said he offered to cure them of their incurable disease.

News4 Investigates brought the five patients together for a group interview following our investigation that first revealed how chiropractic doctor Christopher Richards suddenly closed this office after having his patients pre-pay for pain treatment and then filed for bankruptcy.

After our stories aired, patients began calling News4 Investigates, claiming that Richards said there was a more than 90% chance they their neuropathy could be cured.

“He said 99 percent of his patients had been cured,” said former patient Casey Looper.

Despite all five patients, along with others interviewed by News4, saying that the doctor claimed he could cure them, Richards denied saying that when we caught up with him after a bankruptcy hearing.

“That's not true. And I need you to uh, I can't answer anything right now,” Richards said.

We shared our findings with Shannon Brownlee, a medical ethics expert with the Lown Institute.

“This is really tragic. This is so predatory,” said Brownlee.

“Should doctors be hesitant even using the word cure if they're talking about treating neuropathy?” asked News4 Investigates.

“There are lots and lots of diseases that can't be cured. So when your doctor says I can cure you. Or, it's a good thing you came to me, you should start having your antenna raised,” Brownlee said.

Former patient Rich Miller’s frustration may be the deepest, as he paid for the treatment on credit and has thousands of dollars worth of payment to make until it’s paid off.

“What’s it like making payments for a place that's not even open?” asked News4 Investigates.

“I won't use the language that first came to my head,” Miller said.

News4 Investigates asked Brownlee several questions about what you should know about alternative treatments and the three things you should know about your doctor before you sign up for treatment.