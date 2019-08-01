Bankruptcy filings show a West Nashville doctor knows some of his former patients feel they are entitled to refunds after pre-paying for services before his practice suddenly closed.
News4 Investigates found patients outraged after pre-paying thousands of dollars for medical treatment for their pain, only to show up for appointments and to find the offices of chiropractic Dr. Christopher Richards closed.
"I feel he let us down. He let all his patients down,” said Sharon Brown, one of Richard’s patients.
Brown was making pre-payments of $3,600 when she saw News4 Investigates’ story on Richard’s practice shutting down.
“I was furious, mad, upset. and wondering what happened, why? And wondered what people were going to do - if they were going to get their money back,” Brown said.
Bankruptcy filings show that Richards knows clients may want their money back.
Court records read that “patients in certain instances may want to obtain partial refunds.”
The records show that Richards wants to begin the process of alerting patients of bankruptcy proceedings.
Richards’ attorney did not return several calls for comment, but Richards told News4 Investigates last month that he was working on a way to either treat his patients or refund them.
Bankruptcy filings show several businesses are owed money.
Brown believes Richards’ clients should be first to receive payments.
