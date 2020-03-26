GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) — Nineteen patients at a Gallatin nursing home have been transported due to COVID-19 concerns.
At a press conference Friday night, officials said 19 patients have been transported from Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing to Sumner Regional Medical Center due to COVID-19 concerns. Some patients tested positive.
News4 also received a voicemail from a nursing home official saying a staff member had tested positive.
MORE: A family I spoke with last night received this voicemail from the nursing home. An official says @TNDeptofHealth told them they have staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/W3juzRYXwq— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 28, 2020
Administrators at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing said they "identified positive tests for COVID-19" in their community published on the center's Facebook page.
In a statement provided to News4, Administrator Dawn Cochran said it was a resident who tested positive this week.
"This resident is currently being treated in the hospital leaving no positive patients in our community at this time," Cochran wrote.
Some families who have loved ones at the facility told News4 they never got a phone call and instead found out on social media.
"I'm scared because if she gets this, it's likely to be a very bad outcome," a woman who didn't want to be identified said.
The woman's mom is a resident at the nursing home. She had a stroke and is now partially paralyzed at 61 years old.
"She went through a struggle to even be alive and to now have to deal with this, it's unreal," the woman said.
She isn't the only one speaking up. Niki Smith is too.
"I really hope they do a lot better with communicating so we're not in panic mode," Smith said.
The center stressed their staff is wearing protective gear.
They also said any patients or residents who have shown coronavirus symptoms—fever, dry cough or sore throat, for example—are being isolated.
For the worried families, they said they just want to be kept in the loop.
"At least have more open communication with the families and where we don't have to see it on Facebook or on the news," the woman said.
The nursing home said they are being transparent by giving updates on their social media page.
Visitations are currently prohibited at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing. Each person who does enter the home must wear a mask at all time.
Cochran said the center has "all needed PPE at this time with an ample supply."
According to the latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are 43 cases of COVID-19 in Sumner County.
