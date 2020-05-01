SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Doctors and nurses at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center celebrated the discharge of patient, who was critically ill with COVID-19, on Friday morning.
The patient, whose name was not released, was able to leave the hospital after receiving convalescent plasma.
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center is one of the hospitals across the country participating “to determine if plasma from recovered (convalescent) COVID-19 patients may benefit individuals currently hospitalized with severe or life-threatening cases of the virus.”
While there currently is no therapy for people diagnosed with COVID-19, TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center doctors said “convalescent plasma has a long and successful history in preventing and treating infections.”
“Convalescent plasma therapy has successfully helped treat those suffering from other coronaviruses, including SARS-1 and MERS. These past experiences provide hope that this approach can be effective in treating those with COVID-19, but more clinical data – and more plasma donations – are needed to determine efficacy in treating COVID-19,” TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center said in a statement on Friday.
The patient who was discharged from TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center received a transfusion on Sunday.
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center said they are in need of more plasma donations to continue this study.
