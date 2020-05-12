Patient who recovered from COVID-19 released from Williamson Medical Center

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A man, who recovered from COVID-19 was released from Williamson Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.
Isaiah Whalum was a patient at Williamson Medical Center for 53 days. However, on Tuesday, Whalum was released after recovering from the virus and other health issues.
The staff gathered together and celebrated his departure and recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.