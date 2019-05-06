CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was transported to the hospital via helicopter after a wreck on I-24 westbound in Montgomery County.
The wreck occurred just before 4:00 p.m. near the exit for Hwy 76. Tennessee Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer left the roadway.
One occupant was transported to the hospital. It is unclear at this time if that person was the driver.
Crews are working to get westbound lanes back open. There are no delays for eastbound traffic on I-24.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
