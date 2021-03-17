Doctors are seeing an increase in the number of patients with appendix cancer.
Many of them are younger.
Robert and Angela Adams have been together for ten years, married for four, and it all started with a corny pick up line.
"He's like, 'Hi! I'm Robert! You're cute! What's your name,'" said Angela.
"I said that," said Robert.
The two were living in California.
Angela was a full time interior architecture student.
Robert was working in real estate, but training to get back into law enforcement.
"Eating reasonably well, exercising twice a day," said Robert.
"We don't drink. We don't smoke. We don't go to fast food," said Angela.
So Robert was caught off guard by the sudden pain in his lower abdomen.
They rushed to the emergency room thinking it was appendicitis.
Several doctors and days, three cat scans and a surgery later and "I finally just said, 'bottom line it with me here. What is this,'" said Angela.
"They said, 'yeah, it's gonna be stage 4 appendiceal cancer,' with a bunch of crazy cells that she can pronounce the names of and I cant, and you know, 'it's your move,'" said Robert.
Within days, the two packed up their bags and moved back to Nashville.
Right now they're preparing for weeks of chemo.
Next, Robert hopes to undergo Cytoreductive surgery where doctors will cut him open, take out each organ trying to remove as much of the cancer as possible, then they'll pour heated chemo therapy inside his abdominal cavity where it will sit for 90 minutes.
The hope is to buy Robert time.
"It's scary. It's scary to feel like you could lose your best friend," said Angela.
Robert is also the father of Angela's child.
She's pregnant with a little girl named Grace.
"This was supposed to be the happiest time of our life," said Angela.
"Our miracle baby," said Robert.
"That we've waited a really, really, really long time to have," said Angela.
Tonight they're sharing their story to get the word out.
This cancer is increasing especially among young people.
"And it's a very scary cancer because it's usually asymptomatic. It's not a cancer you can catch early," said Angela.
"It just grows, and grows, and grows, and by the time they find it, you're in a much worse situation," said Robert.
So if you do have symptoms: a change in bowel activity, abdominal distension, weight loss or pain, go to the doctor.
"You need to go get it checked out," said Angela.
Robert also said, stay positive.
"I look at this as, 'When I get through this, when I beat this.' There's going to be some bad days. There's going to be some setbacks. There's going to be some bad news that's going to come, but I still fully intend, no matter what happens, to keep pushing forward," said Robert.
Robert's treatment will cost thousands of dollars.
He will be out of work for months and Angela is about to be caring for their newborn.
If you'd like to help them, you can donate at www.gofundme.com/savingrobertadams
Vanderbilt just started a support group for cancer patients who are between and 20 and 45 years of age.
To learn more visit www.youngadultswithcancer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.