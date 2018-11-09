MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department was on the scene of a serious injury crash on South Rutherford Blvd. near Husky Truss on Friday afternoon.
According to investigators, South Rutherford Blvd. was closed to through traffic around 5:30 p.m.
Around 9:30 p.m., police said S Rutherford Blvd reopened. One patient from the crash was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say more details will be released over the weekend.
