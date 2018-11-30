NASHVILLE (WSMV) -- Two people are dead after a crash on I-40 east near Charlotte Pike on Friday night involving a West Tennessee ambulance, according to Metro Police.
According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash blocked all eastbound lanes on Interstate 40 at Exit 201 Charlotte Pike from 7-10 p.m. while the crash was investigated.
Metro Police said the private ambulance, affiliated with West Tennessee Health Care and Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, was traveling east on I-40 near Charlotte Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve and crashed into a rock wall.
The vehicle was occupied by two EMTs and a patient, who was being transported from Jackson to Nashville at the time of the crash.
The patient in the ambulance, 36-year-old Nyema Jackson of Jackson, Tenn., and the medic in the rear of the ambulance, 36-year-old Zachary Pruitt of Humbolt, Tenn., were ejected from the vehicle. They were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition where they later died.
The ambulance driver, 55-year-old Deborah Schichtel of Holladay, Tenn., received non-life threatening injuries in the crash. She was also transported to VUMC.
According to police, Schichtel told responding officers it was raining at the time of the crash and she hydroplaned on the roadway.
Witnesses told police that the ambulance did not have emergency equipment activated.
After investigating, Metro officials determined excessive speed and weather conditions were the preliminary cause of the accident.
It is unclear if the driver will face charges in the accident.
Stay with News4 for updates.
