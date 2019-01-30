NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is recovering from a revolutionary procedure at Saint Thomas Health.
The 28-year-old patient received a heart that's 100 percent artificial.
The man came to the hospital in December with severe heart failure. The team at Saint Thomas implanted the total artificial heart device earlier this month.
The heart runs off electricity and batteries. This procedure is for people who are too ill to wait for a heart transplant.
Hospital officials say the patient is recovering steadily. He's walking and eating and should be ready to go home in the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.