Popular outdoor clothing company Patagonia announced Wednesday on their website that they are opening a storefront in The Gulch. The store will be the company's first location in Tennessee.
While the grand opening party is set for February 28, 2019, Patagonia will officially be open for business on March 1. The store will be located at 601 Overton St in a warehouse owned by MarketStreet Enterprises.
"We’re located in the Gulch in a refurbished 1950s era industrial supply warehouse that features the fine finish work of Nashville area businesses: Southern Lights Electric, New Hat, Oil and Lumber and Matthew Sharer," the announcement says. "We look forward to getting to know you and becoming a valued part of the community by hosting store events and supporting local environmental efforts through our grants and volunteer programs."
The company has planned multiple hiring events starting January 15. For more information, click here.
