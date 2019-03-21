Martin’s BBQ has restaurants all around Nashville now, thanks to owner Pat Martin.
His dream was to sell pork his West Tennessee way and it worked.
Martin’s little idea 12 years ago in Nolensville has come a long way.
It all started with one shop sharing space with an auto repair shop around 20 miles south of Nashville.
“Country ribs, you could call it,” said Martin.
You dn’t have to be old to be old-school.
Martin feels no need for speed to cook his barbecue – 22 hours at 220 degrees.
At his Nolensville rib joint, he will sell no swine before its time.
“You’re definitely in the wrong business if you can’t handle the smoke,” said Martin.
No electricity and no gas. It’s hickory hog and apple orchard tree trimmings for heat, secret spice for flavor, no patience for failure.
“When I’m ready to take meat off for lunch and supper, I can look at the meet and tell if it’s perfect. If it’s not, I get aggravated,” said Martin.
While it once a 30-minute ride from downtown to visit Martin’s Rib Joint in Nolensville, now there’s several locations in the Nashville area.
Martin is a Mississippi kid who brings West Tennessee style to the mid-section of the state, and then the mid-section of your body.
Martin’s outgrew that space they shared in Nolensville.
News4 didn’t speak with Martin prior to the Throwback Thursday update, he’s too busy with restaurants in South Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky, with more to come.
Dreams do come true.
