Rebecca Cardenas is live from a prayer rally outside the governor's mansion where people are calling for protection of workers.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After being exposed to COVID-19, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order declaring October 15 as a day of prayer, humility and fasting in order to “acknowledge the pain and suffering of Tennesseans during this unprecedented time.”

This comes after many Tennesseans have lost loved ones, employment and businesses at the hands of the virus. Many people have also run out of unemployment insurance, isolated inside nursing homes and health care facilities, preventing them from seeing family and friends.

Organizers say they are coming together to pray for action.

The rally starts at 5 p.m. at the governor’s mansion.

