NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After being exposed to COVID-19, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order declaring October 15 as a day of prayer, humility and fasting in order to “acknowledge the pain and suffering of Tennesseans during this unprecedented time.”
This comes after many Tennesseans have lost loved ones, employment and businesses at the hands of the virus. Many people have also run out of unemployment insurance, isolated inside nursing homes and health care facilities, preventing them from seeing family and friends.
Organizers say they are coming together to pray for action.
The rally starts at 5 p.m. at the governor’s mansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.