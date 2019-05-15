NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Antioch pastor is upset that his church is becoming a dump site and putting people in danger.
Construction debris is being dumped on the parking lot of Crossroads Church.
Senior Pastor Brian Bush said he has found nails, glass and all sorts of dangerous items in the debris pile.
The pile is close to the children’s building where they spend plenty of time playing.
“It makes me feel like they are a little bit of a coward because they do it late at night,” said Bush. “I just don’t want to see someone get hurt or take away resources we can pour into the community.”
There have been several dumping incidents and the church has to pay to remove the materials.
Bush said a license plate was caught on a security camera and the church is working with police to catch those responsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.