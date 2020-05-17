A Tennessee pastor stranded in India since Halloween is set to return home on Tuesday, May 19.

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pastor stranded in India for months will finally be coming home on Tuesday.

Pastor Bryan Nerren's wife confirmed the news with News4 Chief Investigator Jeremy Finley, who had reported on this story in the past. Nerren has been unable to leave India since Halloween. 

Authorities in India have accused Nerren of coming into the country without the right paperwork and for not paying a required fee for the amount of money he was carrying. Nerren said he intended to use the cash he was carrying for mission work.

His wife tells News4 she thinks he is being targeted for his Christian faith. His family also says they can't yet discuss the reasons why he is now being allowed to return home. 

