West Broad Street is a place so familiar for Reverend Jackie Wheeler of Cookeville. He knows the menu of the Dipsy Doodle Drive In, he knows when to catch those perfect sundown views, and one house gave Wheeler so many memories of his childhood.
"We moved into it in 1958," Wheeler said. "I had memories of 62 years in that home."
That time ended on the morning of March 3, 2020.
"I have a NOAA radio, and it was beside my bed," Wheeler remembered. "In a span of five minutes, it'd gone off three times. Tornado coming. All I could think of was, it's here. I didn't get the closet door shut until the windows blew out and the roof blew off my home. It was over in less than 10 seconds. It wasn't until the light of day I could see the extent of the damage. It was heartbreaking. Very traumatic."
Today, there are spaces where some of the houses used to be, a neighboring home with only a clothes line left behind. There are also the places rebuilding.
"There has been great progress made in Putnam County," said Wheeler.
After growing up in a house and losing it to the tornado, Wheeler is among the people who have already rebuilt.
"It's beginning to feel more like home, the longer I'm here," Wheeler said. "Just the fact I'm back on my own property is a big comfort. It was home for so long, I really didn't want to go anywhere else."
