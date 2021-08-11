NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A pastor was assaulted with a rifle and robbed of his property when he confronted a man about paying for furniture he had bought from the pastor previously.
William Justin Churchwell, 31, had previously agreed to purchase furniture from the pastor, taking it with him and paying later.
On August 3, the pastor arrived at Churchwell's home on Natchez Court to collect the money when he was assaulted and robbed of more property.
According to the arrest warrant, Churchwell informed the pastor that he was not paying for the furniture before striking him in the head with a black rifle.
In the apartment with Churchwell were other men, also armed with semi-automatic handguns.
After being struck with the rifle, the pastor was then robbed of his cell phone, ring, and watch before being told to go to an ATM and get $2,500 in order to bail Churchwell's brother out of jail.
The other men in the apartment were instructed to follow the pastor.
The pastor was able to get away from the men and contact police at a different location.
Churchwell was only known as "Justin" to the pastor and was identified through his mothers phone number which the pastor provided with police.
Churchwell was identified in a photo lineup. He is being held on an $80,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.