NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The pastor of Governor Bill Lee’s Williamson county church told followers in a Facebook Live that he attended the Trump rally before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, blaming members of Antifa, in part, for the violence.
News4 Investigates found no proof, as of yet, that the organization was at all involved in the riot.
“I’m not here to tell you that all the troublemakers were Antifa members – but I can tell you this: they were there – they were there – they were present – and they were identified,” said Grace Church Pastor Steve Berger. “They were inside the Capitol building waiving Trump flags having Trump paraphernalia.”
Blaming Antifa has become a battle cry of Trump supporters in the wake of the riots.
Berger made the comments during a Facebook LIVE from Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.
Berger did not say if he was in Washington specifically for the rally but described being among the crowd.
“Patriots who were here to have their voices be heard. Peaceful protest about how they felt about the recent presidential election,” Berger said.
Berger then condemned the violence of the riots, preached about the end of days, and warned of troubled days ahead.
“Do not allow your faith in Jesus to be hijacked by the chaos that’s happening in the world right now. And it’s going to happening in an increasing level in the days to come,” Berger said.
News4 Investigates reached out to Berger for an interview, but his assistant said he was not available.
News4 Investigates also reached out to Governor Lee’s office for comment on Berger’s statements. Still, they did not respond by our deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.