In the wake of seven murders in Sumner County, loved ones are stepping forward. They have memories and words of empathy. Some also have a plan to help.
25-year-old Michael Cummins of Westmoreland is suspected of killing seven people and critically injuring another.
The victims include:
David Carl Cummins, Cummins' father
Clara Jane Cummins, Cummins' mother
Charles Edward Hosale, Cummins' uncle
Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Lee, unknown relationship to Cummins
Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, Rachel's daughter
Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, Rachel's mother
Shriley B. Fehrle, unknown relationship to Cummins
An eighth victim, identified by family members as Cummins' grandmother, remains in critical condition after he reportedly beat her "nearly to death."
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Monday that an examination of crime data shows the murders are the "deadliest homicide event in Tennessee at least 20 years."
Attorney Tia Bailiff is the former pastor for several of the victims including Clara and David Cummins. The congregation was at the Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Westmoreland.
"I can still see in my mind's eye exactly where they sat," said Bailiff. "From the pastor's pulpit, they sat a couple rows back on the right hand side."
Monday the church sign read, 'We Are Mourning With You.'
Bailiff said the murders have been an overwhelming tragedy for the church family.
She said her mind has been on the grandmother, Mary Hosale, who's still at the hospital.
"How can you look at Mary in the hospital and say, 'your family are angels now' and expect that to bring her any kind of peace?" asked Bailiff. "Can you imagine coming out of the hospital and having to face that? As human beings, it's far beyond our grasp to find the exact perfect words. All we can do is pray for them and pray with them. It's not our words that can help. It's the words of God. I just try to understand their pain. I don't try to minimize it."
Bailiff believes there's something else she can do. She's looking for a venue and donations to create a benefit to help with the costs of the funerals.
"Be a city on a hill," said Bailiff. "Help these people, help this family and if we can't do that, why are we even walking this earth?"
If you'd like to help with Bailiff's effort, contact her at tmbailiff@gmail.com
