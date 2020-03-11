NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A long-time Nashville pastor is spearheading the effort to help rebuild the Nashville faith community over the long-haul.
Dr. Bill Sherman, former pastor of Woodmont Baptist Church who is currently preaching in Fairview, announced “Partnering for Restoration," an across-denominational alliance that will pair destroyed church communities with others willing to help.
Sherman says the year-long commitment will involve everything from monetary donations, to meeting space, to helping members file insurance claims.
All denominations are welcome.
Sherman says the list of interested churches is growing fast.
If your faith community would like to take part, call Dr. Bill Sherman at (615) 292-5617 or (615) 878-8205.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.