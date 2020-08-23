MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A church in Mt. Juliet where Roger Stone is scheduled to speak next Sunday was vandalized overnight.
According to Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church, he believes the vandalism has to do with Stone's scheduled speech at the church, located on Old Lebanon Dirt Road.
Multiple areas of the church and its campus were spray painted.
Locke told News4 he reached out to Stone after Stone participated in a conference call for Evangelicals for Trump, an organization where Locke serves on the advisory committee.
In 2019, Stone was convicted of making false statements to Congress and witness tampering in the investigation into the possible collusion between President Trump and Russia.
News4's Joshua Cole spoke with Pastor Locke about the vandalism and will have more on this story on News4 Tonight. News4 has also reached out to law enforcement regarding the vandalism.
