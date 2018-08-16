Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was on the plane and tweeted about the incident at Nashville International Airport.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Passengers on board a flight from Los Angeles were quarantined when they landed in Nashville on Thursday morning.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was on the plane and tweeted about the incident at Nashville International Airport.

American Airlines confirmed that medical personnel responded to "an ill passenger" on flight 1289.

The airline said the passenger has been "cleared," and all passengers have been able to get off the plane.

A spokesperson for the Nashville International Airport issued this statement:

"The passenger was medically cleared to fly by a physician prior to the flight but did not have paperwork. For safety, passengers were held by BNA Police until contact was made with the physician to confirm clearance, which it was. All passengers have been release to continue with their travels."

