CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- An accident in Crossville Wednesday morning resulted in a passenger dying after being ejected during the crash.
Crossville Police Captain Brian Eckelson reports that 32-year-old Dannie Turner was an unrestrained passenger in a Jeep Cherokee that wrecked on US Hwy 127 in Crossville.
Witnesses told police that the vehicle swerved across both lanes of travel, and rolled over after over-correction by the driver. Turner was ejected when the vehicle rolled over, suffering fatal injuries.
Kimberly Dunlap, 44, of Crossville, was a second passenger also not wearing a seat belt. She received serious injuries in the crash, and after first responders took life-saving measures, she was transported to a Knoxville hospital, where at 12:30pm central Wednesday, she was listed in critical condition.
The crash investigation will continue.
