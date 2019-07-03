Crossville fatal wreck

Site of fatal wreck on U.S. Highway 127 / Main Street, just North of Interstate Drive, Crossville

CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- An accident in Crossville Wednesday morning resulted in a passenger dying after being ejected during the crash.

Crossville Police Captain Brian Eckelson reports that 32-year-old Dannie Turner was an unrestrained passenger in a Jeep Cherokee that wrecked on US Hwy 127 in Crossville. 

Witnesses told police that the vehicle swerved across both lanes of travel, and rolled over after over-correction by the driver. Turner was ejected when the vehicle rolled over, suffering fatal injuries.

Kimberly Dunlap, 44, of Crossville, was a second passenger also not wearing a seat belt. She received serious injuries in the crash, and after first responders took life-saving measures, she was transported to a Knoxville hospital, where at 12:30pm central Wednesday, she was listed in critical condition.

The crash investigation will continue.

