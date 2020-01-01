NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to I-65 south near the exit to Rosa Parks where one person was shot and killed in a moving vehicle just before midnight on New Year's Eve.
The southbound off-ramp to Metro Center and Rosa Parks Boulevard was temporarily closed while police worked to clear the area.
News4 crews at the scene saw a grey Nissan Altima with its windows shattered. Officials confirmed that the complainant's cousin was shot while inside the vehicle. The victim was later pronounced dead.
Metro Police are continuing to investigate.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
