NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people were injured Thursday night after a single-vehicle crash in South Nashville.
Just before 10 p.m., police were called to the area of 3302 Nolensville Pike after a driver said they had crashed.
Based on the evidence at the scene, police believe the driver had struck a pole on Antioch Pike and drove another three blocks before calling for help.
The passenger side of the vehicle was shredded off and the passenger is in critical condition.
Police are actively investigating what led up to the crash and the fatal team has been called to investigate at the scene.
The severity of injuries to the driver are unknown at this time.
