FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – One of Nashville’s favorite hot chicken restaurants has announced plans to open a location in Franklin.
Party Fowl will bring its fiery fowl to the 1900 block of Galleria Blvd. in Cool Springs in February 2020. This will be the restaurant’s fourth location to open in just five years. The restaurant chain opened its flagship location in downtown Nashville in 2014 and also has locations in Donelson and Murfreesboro.
The Cool Springs Galleria location will be in the space that used to occupy Kana Grill. Party Fowl will by a 7,077-square-foot restaurant and will offer indoor seating to 240 guests. There will also be a patio able to accommodate an additional 70 guests. There will be wall-to-wall big screen televisions, a big private event space and a large, full-service bar the will extend over 45 feet.
For more information on Party Fowl’s Cool Springs location, click here.
