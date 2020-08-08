COOL SPRINGS, TENN. (WSMV) - While transpotainment vehicles were told to not operate within Davidson County, some of the businesses moved south of the boarder.
Commuters in the Cool Springs area today had quite the shock when they began seeing transpotainment buses driving around the Cool Springs Galleria area with customers on board.
Franklin Police tell News4 that one of the drivers was issued a citation for noise ordinance and everyone was made aware of the open container laws.
The buses have been stopped from operating in the Franklin after officers spoke with the manager of the operations.
