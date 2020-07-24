party bus.jpg

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After Mayor John Cooper announced the closure of small "transpotainment" vehicles, such as pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousines, the mayor also announced larger vehicles such as party buses and party barges will also be closed.

The larger vehicles fall under the authority of the Tennessee Department of Safety. 

The move comes as Nashville's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with a large portion of the cases coming from the downtown area. 

Mayor Cooper initially announced pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousines must close and cease operations through at least the end of the month. 

Earlier this week, the mayor also announced all restaurants must close at 10 p.m. while bars were already ordered to close earlier this month. 

