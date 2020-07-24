NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After Mayor John Cooper announced the closure of small "transpotainment" vehicles, such as pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousines, the mayor also announced larger vehicles such as party buses and party barges will also be closed.
The larger vehicles fall under the authority of the Tennessee Department of Safety.
Effective July 24, amended Order 9 from the @NashvilleHealth expands the closure of “transpotainment” vehicles to include not only pedicabs, pedal carriages, and limousines as closed by Amendment 1 (1/2)...— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) July 24, 2020
... but also now, “passenger vehicles for hire that are subject to the authority of the Tennessee Department of Safety on which passengers are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages.’’ This in effect closes party barges, party buses, etc. (2/2).— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) July 24, 2020
The move comes as Nashville's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with a large portion of the cases coming from the downtown area.
Mayor Cooper initially announced pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousines must close and cease operations through at least the end of the month.
Earlier this week, the mayor also announced all restaurants must close at 10 p.m. while bars were already ordered to close earlier this month.
