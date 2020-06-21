ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A crash involving a tractor trailer has a portion of I-65 northbound reduced to one lane until early Monday morning.
The tractor trailer overturned blocking both northbound lanes just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
The driver was taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The fast lane is back open at this time near the accident at mile marker 144, while the slow lane will continue to be closed due to extensive recovery efforts.
