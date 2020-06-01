RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Parts of I-24 west have closed following a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred early Monday morning.

I-24 West closed following single-vehicle crash

The crash was reported after 6 a.m. Monday at State Route 840 toward Nashville on I-24 west. Westbound traffic is expected to be delayed by road closures until 10:00 a.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is rerouting traffic onto State Route 840 eastbound and is advising commuters to seek another route like U.S. Highway 41. 

Tennessee Highway Patrol is still working to clear the area and considers the site an active crash scene.

Follow News4 with updates to this developing story. 

