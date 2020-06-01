RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Parts of I-24 west have closed following a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred early Monday morning.
The crash was reported after 6 a.m. Monday at State Route 840 toward Nashville on I-24 west. Westbound traffic is expected to be delayed by road closures until 10:00 a.m.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is rerouting traffic onto State Route 840 eastbound and is advising commuters to seek another route like U.S. Highway 41.
#4WARN #TRAFFIC... Big problems on the road... I-24 WEST at I-840 CLOSED until at least 10 a.m... Injury accident... @Linds_NanceWSMV @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Yh3iRWVpyN— WSMVHollyThompson (@WSMVHollyT) June 1, 2020
Tennessee Highway Patrol is still working to clear the area and considers the site an active crash scene.
Follow News4 with updates to this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.