Shelby Stephens is on Lower Broadway where the street is closed between 5th and 4th Avenues. This is being done to help with social distancing.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Portions of Lower Broadway are now closed to traffic as city leaders hope closing part of the street will help keep crowds socially distanced. 

The closures will happen every Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. between 5th and 4th Avenues for three weekends straight. 

Metro Councilwoman Emily Benedict is proposing that sidewalks and streets on Broadway could be used for outside seating, although that's something our News4 crews have not yet seen on Broadway.

Mayor John Cooper wants people to be able to spread out instead of clogging sidewalks and bar entrances. 

