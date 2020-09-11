NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Portions of Lower Broadway are now closed to traffic as city leaders hope closing part of the street will help keep crowds socially distanced.
The closures will happen every Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. between 5th and 4th Avenues for three weekends straight.
Metro Councilwoman Emily Benedict is proposing that sidewalks and streets on Broadway could be used for outside seating, although that's something our News4 crews have not yet seen on Broadway.
Mayor John Cooper wants people to be able to spread out instead of clogging sidewalks and bar entrances.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given approval for Nashville to close Broadway on Friday and Saturdays through the end of the month, Mayor John Cooper said during his weekly coronavirus press conference on Thursday.
