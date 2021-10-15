17 Bordeaux and North Nashville residents were selected for the Participatory Budgeting Project Committee on Friday.
The delegates will learn legal, finance, and equity specifics on the participatory budgeting project process.
Starting Oct. 18, 2021, delegates will meet once a week with Metro departments to help turn submitted community ideas into full proposals.
Below is the list of residents who have been selected as Participatory Budgeting delegates:
- Erica Anderson
- Dawn Majors
- Kendall Ashby
- Quinta Martin
- Keith Benion
- Johari Matthews
- Deirdra Cox
- Marlin Parker
- Ericka Dixie
- Elaine Reese
- Annecia Donigan
- Kaitlin Reynolds
- Alycia Ehimen
- Beverly Scott
- Winnie Forrester
- Cathy Weaver
- Jamie Hancock
“I am very grateful to the local residents who stepped forward to volunteer in leading the effort of transforming the Bordeaux and North Nashville communities’ ideas into proposals,” Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. “The delegates’ help is paramount to the participatory budgeting process.”
Residents who live in the project boundary will vote for the finalized proposals in December.
Click here for more information on Metro’s first participatory budgeting project.
