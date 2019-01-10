Craft breweries in Nashville may experience some unexpected consequences from the partial government shutdown.
"Right now, all we can do is sit and wait," Christian Spears of Tennessee Brew Works said.
Spears plans on releasing a new IPA in the next two months. He's waiting to hear from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau about the beer's label.
The problem is they're closed because of the shutdown.
"It'd be sitting in our warehouse. The money is spent. The product would go unused. We wouldn't brew the beer of course, but it would certainly change the course of our business for the year," Spears said.
That's if it doesn't get resolved soon.
The TBB makes sure the labels list the amount of beer, the kind of beer, the brewery name, where it was manufactured, and the government warning.
"No matter what side of the aisle you sit on, you pay for the services, you expect to be able to use the services," John Owen with the Black Abbey Brewing Company.
Owen has sent in nearly a half dozen labels.
He'll be okay for the next few months, but may face some challenges beyond that.
"It definitely makes planning the rest of this year out a lot harder," Owen said.
Owen said the labels usually take about two weeks or so to get approved. Because the shutdown created a backlog, he knows it will take much longer.
