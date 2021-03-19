MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, a part of Old Nashville Highway is closed on Friday morning due to a house fire.
The closure of Old Nashville Highway is at the intersection of Lee Avenue because of a fire on Longview Drive around 11 a.m.
Old Nashville Hwy. at Lee Ave. is shut down due to @RCFireRescue battling a structure fire on Longview Drive.Drivers might use New Nashville Highway as an alternate route.Expect delays for some time. pic.twitter.com/V8ANUfBxr9— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) March 19, 2021
Drivers should avoid the area using New Nashville Highway, but they should expect some delays. To avoid the area, click here.
