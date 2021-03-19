4WARN Traffic Alert graphic - January 2021
 
 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, a part of Old Nashville Highway is closed on Friday morning due to a house fire.

The closure of Old Nashville Highway is at the intersection of Lee Avenue because of a fire on Longview Drive around 11 a.m.

Drivers should avoid the area using New Nashville Highway, but they should expect some delays. To avoid the area, click here. 

