NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man told police that his fiance's son shot a part of his penis off while struggling for a pistol during an argument at their home in Nashville.
Court documents say the victim got into an argument with his fiance's son, Daniel Crowder, because he blamed Crowder for what he thought was a bruise on the victim's 2-year-old son. That 'bruise' later turned out to be hair dye.
During the argument, Crowder reportedly went to the back of the house when the victim heard a gunshot. Court papers say Crowder then walked toward the victim with a pistol saying something similar to, " Who you going to shoot and stab."
The victim told police he then ran at Crowder and grabbed at the gun to get it away from him. As they were struggling for the pistol, a shot was fired hitting a part of the victim's penis.
The victim successfully tackled Crowder and ran away while Crowder reportedly shot at him two more times missing.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Crowder was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
