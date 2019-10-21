NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Cane Ridge Road in Antioch is closing for three months, so Metro Nashville water can install a new 16 inch Water Main.
The closure, starting October 21st, is due to the development of the pumping station that supports Century Farms. This will affect Antioch and La Vergne drivers.
Metro Water Services is working around gas lines and in order to ensure the public's safety the road will remain closed for at least 60 days.
According to Metro Water Services, Century Farms will have a new 3 million gallon per day water pumping station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.