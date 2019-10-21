Cane Ridge Road Closure

Metro Water is closing the road to work on the pumping station that supports Century Farms. Metro Water is working around gas lines in the area and in order to ensure everyone's safety, the road will remain closed for at least 60 days (until December 19, 2019). 

 Derry London, Digital Content Manager

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Cane Ridge Road in Antioch is closing for three months, so Metro Nashville water can install a new 16 inch Water Main. 

The closure, starting October 21st, is due to the development of the pumping station that supports Century Farms. This will affect Antioch and La Vergne drivers. 

Metro Water Services is working around gas lines and in order to ensure the public's safety the road will remain closed for at least 60 days. 

According to Metro Water Services, Century Farms will have a new 3 million gallon per day water pumping station.

