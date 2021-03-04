NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Part of the southbound lane of 8th Avenue South is currently closed due to a water main break.
Officials with Metro Water Services say the closure will last a minimum of seven days while crews make repairs to a broken 36" water main.
The southbound lane on 8th Avenue South is closed at Division. Southbound traffic is detoured to Lafayette Street, 4th Avenue South, and Chestnut Street.
The northbound lane of 8th Avenue South will remain open.
Officials say the repairs on the water main break will not affect service to Metro Water customers.
