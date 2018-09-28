A police pursuit crash in 2002 left two Clarksville Police officers dead and six children without fathers. Now the man convicted of vehicular homicide in the case is up for parole. An officer's widow is calling on the public's help.
"He defended the country," said Trina Scott of Clarksville. "He defended his community. That's who he is."
Trina Scott said there are so many proud reasons why being a Clarksville Police officer was perfect for her husband, Ofc. David Scott. A born protector, Scott was a Sergeant First Class in the Army before his police work. Friday was the couple's anniversary.
"To share this anniversary without my husband, it's not something I would wish on anybody," said Trina Scott.
In June 2002, after robbing a motel, a man sped down 101st Airborne Division Parkway. A police vehicle chasing the robber crashed, killing the two officers inside, Yamil Baez Santiago and David Scott.
Sharfayne White was found guilty of charges including the two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison, but on October 18 comes a parole hearing.
"When I see him, it's just a reminder," said Trina Scott. "All I see is what he's taken away from us and what we don't have."
Trina Scott now has a little grandson named after the grandfather he never got to know.
"We talk about his granddad and tell him everything," she said.
The Scott family is asking for people to write their concerns to the Tennessee Board of Parole about the upcoming hearing for the sake of the protector they lost.
"When you do something wrong, you have to suffer the consequences," said Trina Scott. "Six children are left without fathers, growing up without that male role model in their life. He was a very good man, and I miss him a lot."
