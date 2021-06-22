NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville native and Belmont long-jumper Adreanna Parlette is heading to the U.S Olympic Trials.
She'll compete in the prelims Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon, for a shot to go to Tokyo.
"I have full confidence in myself, and I don't think I don't deserve to be there if that makes sense. And I don't think I can't compete," Parlette said.
The former St. Cecilia Academy track star should be confident. After all, she's one of the best female long jumpers in the country and just the third Belmont track athlete to ever reach the U.S. Olympic Trials.
"She's probably one of the best athletes we've had in Belmont history, I would say," Bruins Associate Head Track and Field Coach Cameron Harvey said.
Parlette achieved that status by hitting a school-record mark of 6.5 meters at the Joey Hanes Invitational in April. That number is one of the 25 best jumps in the nation this season and was good enough to get her into the Trials.
"Just waiting for that 'accepted' next to my name, it took, like, forever. And that moment, I literally started crying because I was like this feels so unreal," Parlette said.
Her coach said Adreanna's ability is genuine. This season she was named the OVC's female field athlete of the year after winning the long jump event at the conference championships while placing second in the heptathlon.
"Things just started unfolding and working in ways that I just did not ever expect to happen in my life," Parlette said. "I never would've imagined for myself to be here."
Now that she's here, she's got some work to do. Parlette is one of 24 girls competing for three spots on the U.S. Olympic team.
And to get one of those three spots, she figures she'll have to hit a mark that she's never before reached, somewhere in the 6.8-6.9M range.
"It's not a crazy thing that has to be done. So I do believe I have the potential," Parlette said.
"That kind of environment is different from anything we've been at this year," Harvey added. "If she can control herself and actually go out there and compete and do the right thing, anything is possible. She has it in her to jump that far."
The long jump competition in the U.S. Olympic Trials for Track and Field begins Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon.
