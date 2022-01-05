Greene Co., TN (WSMV) – Parkway Products, LLC announced Wednesday the investment of $5.7 million that will lead to the creation of 160 new jobs.
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Parkways Products, LLC officials announced plans for the company’s expansion of its existing operations in Greene County.
“When a company expands in Tennessee, it is a testament to our state’s business-friendly climate, skilled workforce and quality of life,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We appreciate Parkway’s continued partnership with the state of Tennessee and its investment in Greeneville.”
Parkway will create 160 new jobs that will allow the company to add several lines and assist in the purchase and installation of new assets, tooling costs and space.
“Thank you to Parkway Products for creating 160 new high-quality manufacturing jobs in Greeneville,” said Lee. “Tennessee’s advanced manufacturing job creation far exceeds national growth with employment concentration more than 30% higher than the national average. We look forward to seeing how the residents of Greene County will benefit from this new investment.”
Parkway is a leader in six niche injection mold processes and has an extensive history and expertise in the aerospace and electronics, agriculture, off-road truck, automotive, healthcare, industrial and infrastructure markets.
