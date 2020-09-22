A petition against a 34% property tax increase just keeps growing, and this could all end up in a special election. A metro department said people should know what's at stake if the increase doesn't happen.
"It would be layoffs and closures," said Metro Parks director Monique Odom.
Odom said if the 34% property tax increase doesn't happen, she's worried for Metro Parks and the nearly 700 workers in her department.
"It probably would be upward of 300 positions eliminated, the closure of community centers, closure of golf courses and nature centers, limited hours," said Odom. "It would be probably traumatic."
She said it'd also impact the maintenance of parks with workers having to go to a 28-day or more mowing cycle.
"If you have a neighbor who doesn't cut their grass but once a month, we know what that looks like," said Odom.
Odom spoke days after Mayor John Cooper shared his concerns. Cooper said if the tax hike doesn't happen it could mean more than 550 positions cut from the fire department, a one-third reduction of police, and delayed response times for both.
A petition looking to repeal the 34% property tax hike called the Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act has gathered more than 20,000 signatures. The petition calls for no more than a two percent property tax increase in a year. With the number of signatures on the petition, the matter could be going to a special election vote in December. Attorney Jim Roberts started the petition and has said the 34% increase is an abuse of taxpayers.
"I'm sympathetic," Odom said of the petition. "I'm a Davidson County property owner myself, but if this passes, the service level will not be acceptable at all at any level. There's a lot at stake. It would be devastating to the department and to residents of Davidson County."
