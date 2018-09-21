Metered parking will be harder to find in places like downtown or The Gulch.
On Friday, 75 metered parking spaces will be unavailable to park cars as they will made into parks.
The spaces on Second Avenue will have grass lawn chairs and more from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
People, business owners and city departments will turn spaces into public parks for the day.
The project started in San Francisco in 2005, but in Nashville it’s taken on a life of its own with the help from the Nashville Civic Design Center.
“It’s really helped transform people’s opinion of Nashville,” said Gary Gaston, CEO of the Civic Design Center. “What we’ve seen over the last seven years is the first year we had about nine parking spaces, this year we have 75.”
Posters will be at each spot with a number you can text to vote for your favorite parking spot.
The winner will be announced at the Golden Cones award ceremony, a fun way for the Civic Design Center to thank people who participated.
