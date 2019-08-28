NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood is fast growing with new apartments, restaurants and shopping popping up every month. But there’s one thing that’s hindering people from visiting the area: parking.
At the corner of Humphreys and Brown Streets, about a mile from the Fairgrounds, a new parking garage will fill the current vacant lot. Set to add nearly 200 parking spaces, the two-story structure will also be able to house a building on top, adding to the neighborhood’s tremendous growth.
Right now, people are having to park on the streets, which get filled fast, especially on weekends.
"People are just walking out into the street. Ubers and Lyfts are just stopped in the middle of the street blocking everything. It's hectic at night," says Andy Knepshield, owner of a local business called Falcon Coffee Bar. "On the weekend, the parking situation gets out of control."
Although parking is needed, many locals don’t want new construction to change the look and charm of the historic area. "I think it will be good and bad," says Knepshield. "Good in the sense that people will find parking... but bad in the sense that it will change the face of the neighborhood." The historic feel is what keep customers coming back to the neighborhood.
Construction on the parking garage is expected to begin in November. News4 could not confirm how much it will cost to park once it is open to the public.
