NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parking rates at Nashville International Airport are going up next month.
The rate increase is set to begin on Monday, May 6.
The cost for Express Park goes from $9 to $12 per day. The economy lots increase from $11 to $12 per day. Lot A remains at $18 per day. The terminal garage raises from $23 to $24.
The biggest increase is for valet parking, which goes from $28 to $34 per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.